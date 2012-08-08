Olympics-Basketball-Bryant buries game Australians as US advance

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 The U.S. men's basketball team
booked their expected place in the semi-finals of the Olympic
tournament on Wednesday but were given a good game by Australia
before Kobe Bryant put on a fourth-quarter show in a 119-86 win.
Bryant drilled four three-pointers in succession to chants
of "Kobe, Kobe" from the North Greenwich Arena crowd as the
Americans ran away from a fatigued Australian team that had
given their all for 30 rousing minutes.
The victory completed the lineup for Friday's medals round
games, where the winners advance to the gold medal match, while
the losers contest the bronze on Sunday's closing day of the
London Olympics.
Defending champions United States will go against Argentina,
while Spain, losing finalists to the U.S. in Beijing, will go
against Russia.
Bryant led the winners with 20 points, while LeBron James
registered a triple double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 12
assists.
Patrick Mills paced Australia with 26 points, with Joe
Ingles adding 19.
The Australians kept in touch with the Americans into the
third quarter when after an 11-0 run to start the period they
drew within 56-53. They were still a respectable 84-70 behind
heading into the fourth quarter.
Bryant's scintillating shooting display ignited a 16-2 run
that turned the rest of the game into a U.S. highlight reel.
(Editing by Alison Williams)