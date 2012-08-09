UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-Bryant buries game Australians as U.S. advance

* Bryant hits four threes in a row in showtime finish
* Medals round games set: U.S.-Argentina and Spain-Russia
(Adds quotes, details)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 8 The U.S. men's basketball team
booked their expected place in the semi-finals of the Olympic
tournament on Wednesday but were given a good game by Australia
before Kobe Bryant put on a fourth-quarter show in a 119-86 win.
Bryant drilled four three-pointers in succession to chants
of "Kobe, Kobe" from the North Greenwich Arena crowd as the
Americans ran away from a fatigued Australian team that had
given their all for 30 rousing minutes.
"Kobe's been usually the best player every night we play (in
the NBA) so it's great to see him go off like that," U.S. point
guard Chris Paul said about the Los Angeles Lakers leader who
enjoyed his biggest game so far in this Olympics.
"He could do that every night but our team is so deep he
doesn't need to."
The victory completed the lineup for Friday's medals round
games, where the winners advance to the gold medal match, while
the losers contest the bronze on Sunday's closing day of the
London Olympics.
Defending champions United States will play Argentina, while
Spain, losing finalists to the U.S. in Beijing, take on Russia.
Bryant led the winners with 20 points in just under 20
minutes on the court, while LeBron James registered a triple
double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.
Patrick Mills paced Australia with 26 points, with Joe
Ingles adding 19.
The Australians kept in touch with the Americans into the
third quarter when, after an 11-0 run to start the period, they
drew within 56-53. They were still a respectable 84-70 behind
heading to the fourth.
"You're going to think I'm crazy but we really thought we
could win that game," said Ingles.
"We know who they are, we know what they can do but they are
human, they do make mistakes. No one shoots 100 percent. We got
it back to three at the start of the second half but then we
made some mistakes and that team will just punish you."
Bryant's scintillating shooting display ignited a 16-2 run
that turned the rest of the game into a U.S. highlights reel.
"We got off to a horrible start in the second half. They
were playing well in the first half and then we got that bad
start and then they played great," said U.S. coach Mike
Krzyzewski.
"The offensive rebounding was a key factor. LeBron made a
couple of offensive rebounds and then Kobe made a couple of big
defensive plays that went to the offensive end, and we kind of
exploded from there."
Six U.S. players scored double figures, including Deron
Williams with 18 points, Carmelo Anthony (14) and Kevin Durant
(14).
The Americans are familiar with Argentina, who trailed by
only one point at halftime in their preliminary round game
before the U.S. team exploded for 42 points in the third quarter
for a runaway win.
They also played a competitive game against the U.S. in a
warm-up in Barcelona before coming to London.
"They're better together than they are individually. They
make each other better and they have the heart of a champion,"
Krzyzewski said about an Argentine team led by Manu Ginobili and
Luis Scola that won Olympic gold in 2004 and bronze in Beijing.
"We had two tough games against them and I expect we'll have
another."
(Additional reporting by William James and Patrick Graham;
Editing by Alison Williams and Daniel Magnowski)