UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-Russia beat Argentina for bronze

By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 12 Russia beat Argentina 81-77 in a
thrilling finale to win the bronze medal in Olympic men's
basketball on Sunday, breaking away in the last minute to end a
12-year medals drought.
In a game dripping with tension between two evenly matched
teams that had 17 lead changes and was tied a dozen times, young
Alexey Shved caught fire from the outside to lead the Russians
to victory.
"How sweet it is," said Russia coach David Blatt.
Russia used a third-quarter hot streak to take an 11-point
lead but Argentina closed the quarter with seven straight points
to make it 61-57.
Shved, 23, scored seven points in a row for Russia to snap a
64-64 deadlock and lift them to a 71-66 fourth-quarter lead.
A pair of three-pointers for Argentina by Andres Nocioni and
Manu Ginobili tied the game 72-72 and a twisting, left-handed
reverse layup by Ginobili gave the Argentines a 77-76 lead and
the inside track for the medal with 44 seconds left.
Shved then stepped up and drilled a three-pointer to put
Russia ahead 79-77 and after a three-point try from the corner
by Nocioni rattled around the rim and out, a fastbreak layup by
Vitaliy Fridzon completed the scoring.
"I played two games bad but the third game is my game," said
Shved, a long-haired guard who struggled with his consistency in
the tournament.
"It is one of the best moments in my life. When you come to
an Olympic Games and win a medal - not every athlete can do
this."
Andrei Kirilenko, the veteran forward and leader of the
team, was excited about Russia's return to the podium for the
first time since taking bronze at the Sydney Games in 2000.
"I feel like it's a gold medal," he said. "I think we did a
very good job today. In the second half when we fell down we
stayed together to get that win."
At the buzzer, the Russians collapsed one after another into
a heap at the top of the key to celebrate.
Shved led all scorers with 25 points, 13 of them coming in
the pressure-packed fourth quarter, with former NBA All-Star
Kirilenko adding 20 and Fridzon contributing 19 points.
Ginobili, with 21 points, was top scorer for Argentina, whose
medals streak was snapped after claiming gold in 2004 and bronze
in 2008.
"It was a very tough game. It could've gone for either one,"
said Ginobili. "In the last seconds anything can happen. At the
end their shots went in and ours went in and out."
