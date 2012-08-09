Olympics-Basketball-Bryant 'wakes up' to show Olympic best

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Kobe Bryant, one of the two best
known names in the U.S. basketball team, had yet to truly shine
at the Olympics, but with an electric spell in Wednesday's
quarter-final win over Australia he showed London a flash of his
imperious best.
Bryant had the crowd on their feet singing his name with a
quick-fire series of four three-point shots in just over a
minute that took an already-stretched game beyond the reach of a
battling Australian side.
"He got hot, he woke up. He definitely got it going and we
all knew it was just a matter of time for him," said U.S. team
mate Andre Iguodala.
Last week Bryant spoke about enjoying the Olympic
experience, but a series of staid performances for an unbeaten
and relatively untroubled U.S. team had ramped up the pressure
on the five-time NBA champion of the Los Angeles Lakers to show
his best form on the court.
"I was just searching for something to get me going, for
something to activate 'the black mamba' as coach calls it," a
smiling and laughing Bryant told reporters.
"I just found myself in a pretty good rhythm, found myself
with some daylight to shoot the ball and they were going in for
me."
U.S. team coach Mike Krzyzewski was clearer about what
brought out the best in Bryant, who along with LeBron James is
one of his top players: "Australia playing great."
"When you're playing a team who's fought back, and with the
way they started the second half ... we needed guys to step
forward," Krzyzewski said.
The U.S. team, catapulted by Bryant's streak midway through
the fourth period, went on to win 119-86 and book a semi-final
contest with Argentina that takes them to within two victories
of retaining the title they won in Beijing four years ago.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)