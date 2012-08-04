Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women tear up Czechs to stay perfect

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 The Czech Republic made a perfect
start but the U.S. women's basketball team enjoyed the happier
ending as they extended their Olympic winning streak to 37 games
with an 88-61 victory in Group A action on Friday.
The Czechs scored the first 10 points of the game and
continued to rain down three-pointers for the rest of the first
quarter before the U.S. ratcheted up their defensive pressure to
take control of the contest.
"We started 10-0, which was a perfect start for us," Czech
forward Michaela Zrustova told reporters. "For the first
quarter, we were happy. For the first half, we felt we were able
to keep pace with the U.S. team."
Tereza Peckova's long-range basket at the end of the first
quarter gave the Czech Republic a 26-24 lead, built on 6-of-10
shooting from beyond the arc.
After storming ahead in the second quarter, a 10-2 run after
halftime put the U.S. 58-40 in front and their stingy defence
held the Czechs to just nine points in the third as the
Americans (4-0) turned the game into a rout.
Diana Taurasi led the U.S. attack with 18 points and Tina
Charles scored 16. Zrustova had 15 points for Czechs, who
dropped to 1-3.
Maya Moore added 14 points and was a catalyst in the U.S.
team's defensive turnaround.
"That's my job. When I get into the game, I want to create
chaos for the other team as well as I can. I feel like I've got
some athletic ability and some long arms and quick hands," she
said.
"I try to get in the passing lane, get a tip, get a steal
and hopefully create some momentum for our team."
U.S. coach Geno Auriemma, who coached Moore at the
University of Connecticut, said that was exactly why she was
picked to be on the team.
"Maya Moore is just a high energy player. She plays every
possession to the end. Not everybody does that," he said.
"For Maya, every defensive possession is an opportunity to
get a steal. Every shot is an opportunity to get a rebound. It's
just her make-up. It's who she is. She works incredibly hard on
the floor, as hard as any player I've ever seen at any level."
Auriemma's halftime teamtalk focused on stepping up on
defense.
"I think our defensive intensity picked up," Tamika
Catchings said.
"I think our third quarter was probably one of the best
quarters we've had since we've been playing together. Now we
just got to start off the game the same way."
The U.S. will finish preliminary round action against China
on Sunday before they line up for a quarter-final two days later
in the pursuit of a fifth straight Olympic title.
(Editing by John O'Brien)