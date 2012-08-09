Olympics-Basketball-French party into gold medal final against U.S

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 France may be realistic about
their chances of overhauling the masters of women's basketball
heading into a gold medal final against the United States, but
they are looking to ride their wave of success for all it's
worth.
The party atmosphere in the French squad erupted even before
the buzzer sounded in their semi-final victory over Russia,
laughing and beaming at each other as they ran down the clock.
"Four minutes from the end of the game we were like 'we know
we are going to win' - it was a very good feeling. It was
historic," said France's Sandrine Gruda of their 81-64 victory.
That sentiment is testament to the huge landmark the team,
ranked eighth in the world, have already achieved by securing at
least a silver, though they face a U.S. team who are undefeated
in 40 Olympic games in a streak stretching back 20 years.
"The United States built the game, they can play the game
better than anyone else in the world... they cannot be beaten,
they're invincible," said France's coach Pierre Vincent.
"In a way, saying that is an advantage for us because we're
coming into the game with zero pressure.
"We are ambitious, we want to play a good game and sometimes
you come out better than you thought."
The U.S. team reached the final by overcoming their closest
rivals Australia, fighting off a strong challenge to put
themselves one win away from their fifth consecutive gold medal.
But, even though the French team know they are up against
the best in the world they have little intention of changing
their gameplan from the one that comfortably saw off Russia and
know their best chance is to keep the party spirit alive.
"We will do our best. We will try to do the same thing as we
do here. Which means having fun together," said France centre
Isabelle Yacoubou.
