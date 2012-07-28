版本:
Olympics-Women's Basketball group B results summary

LONDON, July 28 Australia beat Britain 74-58 at
the Basketball Arena in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's
Basketball group B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Australia leads the Olympic women's Basketball group B round
with 2 points. France is currently second with 2 points and
Russia is third with 2 points after the most recent match.
    
Results Table
Australia 74 Britain 58  
Brazil    58 France  73  
Canada    53 Russia  58
      
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Australia 1 1 0 74 58 2   
2. France    1 1 0 73 58 2   
3. Russia    1 1 0 58 53 2   
4. Canada    1 0 1 53 58 1   
5. Brazil    1 0 1 58 73 1   
6. Britain   1 0 1 58 74 1
       
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
France  v Australia (1330)  
Russia  v Brazil    (1545)  
Britain v Canada    (1900)  

 (Editing By Todd Eastham)

