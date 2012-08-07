Olympics-Basketball-Australian women beat China, set up U.S. rematch

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 The Australian women's basketball
team defeated China 75-60 on Tuesday to set up a semi-final
showdown against a U.S. team that beat them in the gold medal
game at the last three Olympics.
Australia, who lost the previous three gold medal games by
an average of 20 points, will meet the United States one round
earlier in London after the defending Olympic champions advanced
with a 91-48 win over Canada in their quarter-final.
Center Liz Cambage led Australia with 17 points, while
Lauren Jackson added 12 points to move past Brazilian Janeth
Arcain as the all-time Olympic women's scoring leader with 536
career points.
Ma Zengyu was China's top scorer with 15 points.
After leading 36-35 at halftime, China stayed close through
the third quarter, trailing by just 55-52 going into the last
quarter of play before Australia pulled away.
The result represented a step forward for China, who had
lost to Australia 90-56 in the semi-finals at the 2008 Beijing
Games and by 91-58 to them at the 2010 world championships.
The other two women's quarter-finals have France (5-0) going
against the Czech Republic (2-3), and Turkey (4-1) facing Russia
(3-2).
