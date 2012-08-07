Olympics-Basketball-Russian women edge Turkey to reach semis

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Russia held off Turkey 66-63 in a
nail-biting finish to advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic
women's basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The rematch of last year's EuroBasket final went Russia's
way again when a three-point attempt by Turkey's Birsel Vardarli
bounced off the rim as time expired.
Russia, who will face either France or the Czech Republic in
Thursday's semi-finals, was led by Becky Hammon, who scored 19
points.
Nevriye Yilmaz was Turkey's top scorer with 22 points.
In the other women's semi-final, four-time Olympic defending
champion United States will play Australia, losers to the U.S.
team in the last three Olympics gold medal games.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)