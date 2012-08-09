Olympics-Basketball-U.S. into women's final after win over Australia

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 The powerhouse U.S. women's
basketball team fought off a strong challenge by rivals
Australia to win their London Olympics semi-final 86-73 on
Thursday, which put them in position to win a fifth consecutive
gold medal.
The victory also extended the U.S. team's Olympic winning
streak to 40 games, a run stretching back to 1992 in Barcelona
when they won the bronze medal.
Australia, beaten by the U.S. team in the three previous
Olympic finals, led by seven points during the second quarter
and by four at halftime before the Americans finished the third
quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 65-59 lead.
The Americans picked up where they left off and outscored
Australia 8-3 at the start of the fourth quarter to build an
11-point lead and were never seriously threatened thereafter.
The U.S. women will face the winner of the other semi-final
between France and Russia, while Australia will play the loser
for the bronze medal on Saturday.
Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles shared scoring honours for
the Americans with 14 points, while Sue Bird added 13.
Center Liz Cambage led Australia with 19 points, but was
held scoreless in the second half, and Lauren Jackson posted 14
points.
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)