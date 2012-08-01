版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 17:59 BJT

Olympics-France beat Canada 64-60 in women's basketball Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 1 France beat Canada 64-60 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    France leads the Olympic women's basketball Group B round
with 6 points.
    Russia is currently second with 4 points and Canada is third
with 4 points.
    
 Results Table
 Canada 60 France 64
    
 STANDINGS 
              P W L F   A   Pts 
 1. France    3 3 0 211 188 6   
 2. Russia    2 2 0 127 112 4   
 3. Canada    3 1 2 186 187 4   
 4. Australia 2 1 1 144 132 3   
 5. Britain   2 0 2 123 147 2   
 6. Brazil    2 0 2 117 142 2   
 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Australia v Brazil (1330)  
 Britain   v Russia (1545)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐