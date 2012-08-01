Olympics-France beat Canada 64-60 in women's basketball Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 1 France beat Canada 64-60 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. France leads the Olympic women's basketball Group B round with 6 points. Russia is currently second with 4 points and Canada is third with 4 points. Results Table Canada 60 France 64 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. France 3 3 0 211 188 6 2. Russia 2 2 0 127 112 4 3. Canada 3 1 2 186 187 4 4. Australia 2 1 1 144 132 3 5. Britain 2 0 2 123 147 2 6. Brazil 2 0 2 117 142 2 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v Brazil (1330) Britain v Russia (1545)