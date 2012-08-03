版本:
2012年 8月 3日

Olympics-Croatia beat Angola in the women's basketball Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 3 Croatia beat Angola 75-56 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group A on Friday.
    The United States leads the Olympic women's basketball group
a with 6 points.
    China is currently second with 6 points and Turkey is third
with 5 points after the most recent match.

 Results Table
 
Angola 56 Croatia 75  

    STANDINGS 
                  P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.           3 3 0 260 152 6   
2. China          3 3 0 225 167 6   
3. Turkey         3 2 1 191 196 5   
4. Croatia        4 1 3 259 309 5   
5. Czech Republic 3 1 2 203 197 4   
6. Angola         4 0 4 196 313 4   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Turkey         v China (1545)  
Czech Republic v U.S.  (2115)

