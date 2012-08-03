Olympics-Australia beat Russia in the women's basketball Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Australia beat Russia 70-66 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Australia leads the Olympic women's basketball group b with 7 points. Russia is currently second with 7 points and France is third with 6 points after the most recent match. Results Table Russia 66 Australia 70 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Australia 4 3 1 281 259 7 2. Russia 4 3 1 260 243 7 3. France 3 3 0 211 188 6 4. Canada 3 1 2 186 187 4 5. Britain 3 0 3 184 214 3 6. Brazil 3 0 3 178 209 3 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Brazil v Canada (1330) France v Britain (1900)