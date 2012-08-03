Olympics-Australia beat Russia in the women's basketball Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Australia beat Russia 70-66 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
Australia leads the Olympic women's basketball group b with
7 points.
Russia is currently second with 7 points and France is third
with 6 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Russia 66 Australia 70
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. Australia 4 3 1 281 259 7
2. Russia 4 3 1 260 243 7
3. France 3 3 0 211 188 6
4. Canada 3 1 2 186 187 4
5. Britain 3 0 3 184 214 3
6. Brazil 3 0 3 178 209 3
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Canada (1330)
France v Britain (1900)