奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 20:09 BJT

Olympics-Australia beat Russia in the women's basketball Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Australia beat Russia 70-66 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    Australia leads the Olympic women's basketball group b with
7 points.
    Russia is currently second with 7 points and France is third
with 6 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Russia 66 Australia 70  

    STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Australia 4 3 1 281 259 7   
2. Russia    4 3 1 260 243 7   
3. France    3 3 0 211 188 6   
4. Canada    3 1 2 186 187 4   
5. Britain   3 0 3 184 214 3   
6. Brazil    3 0 3 178 209 3   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Canada  (1330)  
France v Britain (1900)

