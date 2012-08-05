Olympics-Basketball-Australian women tough enough - coach

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 The stakes will be raised in the
Olympic women's basketball tournament with the knockout stage
starting with Tuesday's quarter-finals, and the Australian team
believes they are ready for the fight ahead.
"I think we've got some street fighters on our team,
absolutely," Australian coach Carrie Graf said after her Opals
prevailed 72-63 over a scrappy Canada team in a rugged game in
which two Canadian players fouled out.
"I think everyone on our team plays like Aussies. We're not
going to roll over in any game. We're going to grind it out, dig
it out, scratch and bite and do whatever it takes to find a way
to win.
"If you had our girls on the street and they had to get
themselves out of something, I think we have got some big strong
women that won't shy away from a dog fight and that's one of the
strengths of this team.
"It's unpretty at times but we find a way to fight."
Winners of the last three Olympic silver medals, Australia
(4-1) finished the preliminary round of the tournament behind
France in Group B after their win against Canada.
Lauren Jackson helped seal the victory win by sinking eight
successive free throws in the final 68 seconds of the game.
She said she did not feel pressure at the free throw line,
rather relief that she was getting a brief break from the
physical pounding she was taking from her opponents.
"Considering the physicality of the game, it was kind of
nicer to be standing on the free throw line rather than being
beaten on the court," the Australian captain said.
"It was a rough game. I think all of our games have been
relatively physical. Its been hard but I guess it's making us
better and getting us ready for the next round."
Australia face China (3-2) in the quarter-finals.
