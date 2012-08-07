Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women beat Canada to reach semi-finals

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 The high-powered United States
women's basketball team became the first team to reach the
semi-finals of the Olympic tournament by overwhelming Canada
91-48 on Tuesday.
The victory over their North American neighbours put the
unbeaten U.S. women into the final four against either Australia
or China. Australia have lost the gold medal game to the
Americans in the last three Olympics.
Diana Taurasi paced the unrelenting U.S. attack with 15
points as the Americans extended their Olympics winning streak
to 39 games.
Kim Smith scored 13 points as top scorer for Canada, who
have not beaten the U.S. women since a world championship
victory in 1975.
The triumph came on the 20th anniversary of the start of the
U.S. winning streak that brought them the bronze medal at the
1992 Barcelona Games and the next four Olympic titles. They are
now within two more victories of the London crown.
Overall, the dominant U.S. team have registered a 56-3
record since women's basketball was added to the Olympics in
1976.
