UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-French women reach semis over Czechs

* Sends France to semi-finals showdown against Russia
* Champions U.S. will meet Australia in the other semi
(Adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 7 The French women's basketball team
roared back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to
overtake the Czech Republic 71-68 on Tuesday, advancing to the
semi-finals of the Olympic tournament.
Led by the inspirational play of point guard Celine Dumerc,
France came back after trailing 55-44, taking a 67-65 lead they
would not relinquish on a three-pointer by Dumerc with a minute
to play and stayed alive in their hunt for an Olympic medal.
"We beat a really, really good team," said France coach
Pierre Vincent. "I don't know where we found the energy and the
confidence to come back in this game. I don't know. Ask Celine."
Dumerc, sitting next to her coach at the news conference,
said she and her team mates just dug deep.
"We had to keep our mind focussed on what we had to do and
we found a way to score a basket. I don't know where we found
the energy and I'm really, really proud of my team."
Dumerc finished with 23 points to lead France. Eva Viteckova
scored 17 points as top scorer for the Czechs.
France, who had gone 5-0 in preliminary play, face a final
four showdown against Russia, who edged Turkey 66-63.
The four-time defending champions United States will play
Australia in the other semi-final on Thursday.
The Americans defeated Canada 91-48 to extend their Olympic
winning streak to 39 in a row, and Australia were 75-60 winners
against China.
The semi-final winners will advance to the gold medal game
and the losers will play for the bronze.
The Czechs had used a brilliant scoring burst from Eva
Viteckova to take a 51-41 lead after three quarters. Viteckova,
held scoreless in the first half, accounted for 13 points in the
quarter.
After Dumerc led France back, she was able to run the final
seconds off the clock, and just before the buzzer threw the ball
high in the air and hugged her team mates, all of whom then
collapsed to the floor in a group celebration.
France's turnaround began with intensified defensive
pressure that finally cooled off the Czechs' hot shooting.
The 5-foot-6 (1.69 m) Dumerc, 30, said she appealed to her
team mates.
"Just keep running, keep fighting, keep believing in what
you are doing," the charismatic player said. "I said to my team
mates, 'we don't want to be crying at the end.'"
Dumerc, who saved France from an upset against Britain
earlier in the tournament by sinking a three-pointer to send
that game to overtime and another three-pointer to win in the
extra period as time ran out, said the Olympics was bringing out
her best.
"It's like I'm dreaming. The last shot I scored, I was like,
'again?' Every day I am waking up and thinking I am at the
Olympics. And this is making me feel so good and so happy.
"Even if I am tired, I look around and see all these rings
everywhere and these athletes. All these special (things) for
sport and that is who I am. I love to play the game."
(Editing by Jason Neely and Daniel Magnowski)