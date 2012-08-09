UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-U.S. beat Australia, into women's final

* U.S. record 40th successive victory in Olympic competition

* Australia's Cambage scores 19 in first half, none after (Adds quotes, details)

By Larry Fine

LONDON, Aug 9 The powerhouse U.S. women's basketball team fought off a strong challenge by rivals Australia to win their London Olympics semi-final 86-73 on Thursday and put themselves in position to win a fifth consecutive gold medal.

The victory also extended the U.S. team's Olympic winning streak to 40 games, a run stretching back to 1992 in Barcelona when they won the bronze medal.

The U.S. women will face the winner of the other semi-final between France and Russia, while Australia will play the loser for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Australia more than held their own in the first half, riding the power of young 6-foot-8 (2.03 m) centre Liz Cambage who dominated the middle, scoring 19 points by halftime.

"We've played a lot of basketball in the last month with my team and I don't think anybody's played better against us than Australia did in that first half," said U.S. coach Geno Auriemma. "That was an impressive display of basketball."

Beaten by the U.S. team in the three previous Olympic finals, Australia looked bent for revenge and led by seven points during the second quarter and by four at halftime.

A defensive adjustment keyed a U.S. second-half surge.

"We had a game plan and that was to stop Cambage and be more patient at the offensive end," said U.S. center Tina Charles.

"We had to slow her down, stop her at the free throw line, don't let her run all the way to bucket, and don't let her get deep in the paint," Charles said of Auriemma's halftime advice.

The strategy worked and the U.S. players ratcheted up the defensive pressure.

They finished the third quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 65-59 lead, then picked up where they left off and outscored Australia 8-3 at the start of the fourth quarter to build an 11-point lead.

Despite her imposing size, Cambage seemed to disappear and Australia wilted as the reigning champions built a 15-point lead at 81-66 and coasted home for another victory.

The 20-year-old Cambage, who during a preliminary round game became the first woman to dunk the ball in the Olympics, took only one shot in the second half and one free throw.

"The USA brought the defence, they shut us down," Cambage said. "They went to zone and that shook us up a little bit.

"I know I backed down a little bit, so I put a lot of that on me."

Auriemma gave his players the credit.

"I'm really really proud of my team and the way we responded in the second half and how we came back," he said.

Charles and Diana Taurasi shared scoring honours for the Americans with 14 points, while Sue Bird added 13.

Despite going scoreless in the second half, Cambage led the scoring with her 19 points and Lauren Jackson posted 14 for Australia, who fell to 0-16 against the United States in combined Olympic and world championship competition.

(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)