UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-U.S. beat Australia, into women's final

* U.S. record 40th successive victory in Olympic competition
* Australia's Cambage scores 19 in first half, none after
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 9 The powerhouse U.S. women's
basketball team fought off a strong challenge by rivals
Australia to win their London Olympics semi-final 86-73 on
Thursday and put themselves in position to win a fifth
consecutive gold medal.
The victory also extended the U.S. team's Olympic winning
streak to 40 games, a run stretching back to 1992 in Barcelona
when they won the bronze medal.
The U.S. women will face the winner of the other semi-final
between France and Russia, while Australia will play the loser
for the bronze medal on Saturday.
Australia more than held their own in the first half, riding
the power of young 6-foot-8 (2.03 m) centre Liz Cambage who
dominated the middle, scoring 19 points by halftime.
"We've played a lot of basketball in the last month with my
team and I don't think anybody's played better against us than
Australia did in that first half," said U.S. coach Geno
Auriemma. "That was an impressive display of basketball."
Beaten by the U.S. team in the three previous Olympic
finals, Australia looked bent for revenge and led by seven
points during the second quarter and by four at halftime.
A defensive adjustment keyed a U.S. second-half surge.
"We had a game plan and that was to stop Cambage and be more
patient at the offensive end," said U.S. center Tina Charles.
"We had to slow her down, stop her at the free throw line,
don't let her run all the way to bucket, and don't let her get
deep in the paint," Charles said of Auriemma's halftime advice.
The strategy worked and the U.S. players ratcheted up the
defensive pressure.
They finished the third quarter on a 10-3 run to take a
65-59 lead, then picked up where they left off and outscored
Australia 8-3 at the start of the fourth quarter to build an
11-point lead.
Despite her imposing size, Cambage seemed to disappear and
Australia wilted as the reigning champions built a 15-point lead
at 81-66 and coasted home for another victory.
The 20-year-old Cambage, who during a preliminary round game
became the first woman to dunk the ball in the Olympics, took
only one shot in the second half and one free throw.
"The USA brought the defence, they shut us down," Cambage
said. "They went to zone and that shook us up a little bit.
"I know I backed down a little bit, so I put a lot of that
on me."
Auriemma gave his players the credit.
"I'm really really proud of my team and the way we responded
in the second half and how we came back," he said.
Charles and Diana Taurasi shared scoring honours for the
Americans with 14 points, while Sue Bird added 13.
Despite going scoreless in the second half, Cambage led the
scoring with her 19 points and Lauren Jackson posted 14 for
Australia, who fell to 0-16 against the United States in
combined Olympic and world championship competition.
