Olympics-Basketball-France to play U.S. for women's gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 France made sure of winning their
first Olympic women's basketball medal by beating Russia 81-64
on Thursday to advance to the final against the long-reigning
United States team.
The U.S., who have not lost at the Games in 20 years, beat
Australia 86-73 in their semi-final to stretch their Olympic
winning streak to 40 as they bid for a fifth straight gold.
France, who finished fifth in their only previous Olympic
women's tournament at the 2000 Sydney Games, surged to a 24-15
lead in the first quarter after scoring the first eight points.
They built a 13-point lead in the second quarter before
Russia closed an 8-2 run to make it 38-31 at halftime.
Russia continued their comeback after the break and, boosted
by a three-pointer by Becky Hammon, closed within 42-40.
That seemed to fire up the French who rallied behind captain
Celine Dumerc and Isabelle Yacoubou and finished the quarter
strongly to carry a 59-51 lead into the final quarter which
ended in celebration for the French.
They danced together in a circle on the court and sang 'La
Marseillaise', the French national anthem, with their fans at
the North Greenwich Arena, rejoicing with members of the men's
team including Boris Diaw, Ronny Turiaf and Nicolas Batum.
Diminutive point guard Edwige Lawson-Wade scored 18 points
to pace the balanced French attack which had six players in
double figures.
Alena Danilochkina and Hammon shared scoring honours for
EuroBasket champions Russia with 13 points.
The United States and France will play the gold medal match
on Saturday when Russia and Australia battle for bronze.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)