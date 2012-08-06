PREVIEW-Olympics-Basketball-Dominant U.S. face 'friendly' neighbours

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 There will be no neighbourly
niceties when the U.S. women's basketball team go up against
Canada to open the quarter-finals of the London Olympic
tournament on Tuesday.
"Canada is a hell of a team," American Diana Taurasi said of
their North American neighbours' hard-nosed style. "They're
tough, they're rugged, they beat you up."
Canada will need to bring more than a hard-nosed attitude to
their quarter-final against the U.S., who have compiled a 5-0
record during the preliminary round and extended their 20-year
Olympic winning streak to 38 games.
Eyeing a fifth consecutive Olympic gold, the powerful
Americans have averaged 92 points per game, 21 points better
than the next best team, France, and held opponents to a
tournament low 60 points per game.
"We wear opponents down," said U.S. coach Geno Auriemma,
whose bench players would likely be in the starting side of
other teams.
Despite their obvious firepower, the U.S. do not have a
player among the top 10 in scoring as points and playing time is
shared.
Bench player Angel McCoughtry leads the team with a 13.0
points per game followed by Tina Charles (12.8), Taurasi (12.2)
and back-up guard Lindsay Wahlen (10.0).
Asked if a victory by the Group A winners was a foregone
conclusion, Canada coach Allison McNeill said: "Yeah, it
probably is a foregone conclusion, but we're going to go play.
We're going to show up and play hard.
"Can we play with them? We're about to find out."
Australia (4-1), who have lost the last three Olympic gold
medal games to the U.S., are playing China (3-2), who are led by
tournament scoring leader Chen Nan (17.6 points), with the
winner advancing to the semi-finals against the Americans.
"We know China pretty well, we've faced them a lot over the
years," said Australian coach Carrie Graf.
"We can't have a good quarter, a sub-par quarter, another
mediocre quarter. We've got to play every single play for 40
minutes."
The other bracket has Group B winners France (5-0), led by
point guard Celine Dumerc meeting the Czech Republic (2-3), who
they beat in the bronze medal game at last year's EuroBasket.
Dumerc, who sank a game-tying three-pointer in the dying
seconds of regulation and another in the last second of overtime
to beat Britain, said the measure of France's performance at the
Games was at stake.
"If we lose the quarter-final all the success that we made
in the group will be destroyed," the French captain said. "We
don't want to stop in the quarter-final."
The other half of France's bracket offers another rematch
from the 2011 EuroBasket tournament in Poland as Russia (3-2)
meet Turkey (4-1), who have been one of the tournament's biggest
surprises in making their Olympic debut.
Russia, Olympic bronze medallists in 2008 and 2004, defeated
Turkey in the final to win last year's European championship.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)