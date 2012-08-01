Olympics-Basketball-France, China women's teams improve to 3-0

LONDON Aug 1 France virtually assured themselves a berth in the quarter-finals of the Olympic women's basketball tournament on Wednesday, notching their third win of the preliminary round with a hard-fought 64-60 victory over Canada.

In becoming the first team to register a 3-0 record during the five-game preliminary round with their win in the opening game of the day, France took a commanding position in Group B standings that determine seeding for games in the last eight.

China later won their third game in the six-team Group A with a 76-52 victory over Angola (0-3).

A sleepy-eyed Emilie Gomis, unaccustomed to the 9:00 a.m. start, still managed to lead France with 16 points. Shona Thorburn was high scorer for Canada with 17 points.

"It's very hard to play so early in the morning," said shooting guard Gomis, who was sharp enough to make six of her eight shots.

"I slept very little last night, I couldn't sleep. I've got a rhythm which I'm used to. When you sleep little, then you have difficulty waking up in the morning."

Canada's Natalie Achonwa, who scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds, said it was frustrating to lose the close game. "We showed the tenacity of our team but we have to play the full 40 minutes."

AMERICAN FAVOURITES

Canada's French coach Pierre Vincent said advancing to the next round was just the first order of business, noting that the final group placings were crucial to avoid an early encounter against the heavily favoured U.S. team, winners of the last four Olympic titles.

"If we are qualifying in the fourth position (of the group) it's not too good for us, so we have to wait until the end of the competition," Vincent said. "We want to avoid the United States and for the moment we don't know what it will be."

China still have a game to play against the U.S. (2-0), who close Wednesday's programme against Turkey. In the quarters, the top-seeded team from each group plays the fourth seed from the other group to advance to the semi-finals.

Relying on defence and strong rebounding, Canada (1-2) kept it close, trailing by one point after the first quarter, by three at halftime and by two heading to the fourth quarter.

France had a seven-point lead with 17 seconds left but had to escape one last Canadian comeback as they closed to within 62-60 with nine seconds left.

"I think we played well. I'm very proud of how we played," said Canada coach Allison McNeill. "I would have loved for us to make a couple more shots."

Canada shot 35 percent from the floor and missed all 11 of their three-point attempts.

"We were 0-for-11 from the three for a reason. They get to you quicker, they're longer."

McNeill said she thought France could go far.

"I think France is as good as any team here. I think they have size and quickness that can match up with anyone in this tournament, including the Americans," the Canadian coach said.

"If I had to say, I think the Americans are a step above everybody here but on a given night, anybody can beat anybody." (Editing by Matt Falloon)