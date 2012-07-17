Olympics-Deng to fulfill childhood ambition

| MANCHESTER, England, July 17
MANCHESTER, England, July 17 Luol Deng,
Britain's NBA All Star, will fulfill a boyhood ambition when he
faces the U.S. Olympic team in a Games warmup match on Thursday.
After a tortuous six-year journey to help convince the world
governing body FIBA to grant Britain their place as hosts at
London 2012, Deng believes that the fixture will prove a
landmark in the sport's history.
The team were formed in 2006 following London's successful
bid in the previous year and the Chicago Bulls forward
spearheaded a team who were forced to lift themselves from the
bottom of European basketball to qualify for successive
Eurobaskets in 2009 and 2011.
"Since we got together in Group B of Eurobasket, we've
always been knocked down, whether it's by other team coaches or
fans," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"We've always had something in front of us. It's real sweet
that we're now here in the Olympics.
"We feel a little disrespected that we didn't get the
automatic home place but there's a feel-good factor about the
fact that we went out there and we had to play to get here.
"There's a little pride in the fact that we did our job to
be here. We can show a lot of people that we can play with the
best in the world.
"Basketball's not that big here in the UK and this is an
opportunity to bring some attention towards it.
"I know my name is out there but a lot of these guys deserve
to be known. Hopefully these Olympics will give a chance for
these fans to know them."
With the United States expected to win Group A at the
Olympics, Britain would meet the defending champions in the
quarter-finals were they to finish in fourth place in Group B,
meaning this week's friendly game is a potential preview of a
last eight encounter.
The game in Manchester also gives Deng the opportunity to
play against his former Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski,
head coach of the U.S. national team.
"I'm excited to be playing against Coach K. but more than
anything I'm excited for British basketball," added Deng.
"Growing up in Brixton, I never saw anything like this
happen.
"The other week we played France, who are number four in the
world, we played Spain who are second, now we are playing the
USA who are number one.
"As a kid, that was my dream, to play against the best.
There are still a lot of people in the UK who don't know much
about the sport but our basketball programme is there. Now the
USA are here, I'm excited about it."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)