Olympics-Basketball-Spain coach sees positives in defeat to U.S.

| BARCELONA, July 24
BARCELONA, July 24 Spain gained some useful
pointers as to how they might overcome the United States if they
meet at the London Olympics despite Tuesday's drubbing at the
hands of the 2008 gold medallists, coach Sergio Scariolo said.
Led by towering forwards Pau Gasol and Serge Ibaka, the
Spanish surged into a nine-point lead in the first quarter at
Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi but were unable to maintain their
early intensity and slipped to a 100-78 defeat.
The height of Gasol and Ibaka troubled the Americans, who
beat Spain in the final in Beijing four years ago and have lost
some of their big men to injury, and when Marc Gasol, Pau's
slightly taller brother, returns from injury, they will be even
more of a threat, Scariolo said.
"We were able to maintain parity at the start but later
started to lose too many balls," the Italian told a news
conference.
"But it was a very useful match in every sense and we have
an idea of what we shouldn't do and what we should be doing
better," he added.
"We have created a good base to go into the Games and we
have gathered a lot of information."
Scariolo said Spain would be better prepared if they came up
against the U.S. again in London and noted that as well as Marc
Gasol, who has a left shoulder problem, there were several other
players who were still working towards peak fitness.
VERSATILE, ATHLETIC
He praised the U.S. performance, which came after an erratic
display against Argentina on Sunday in Barcelona, when they
scraped to an 86-80 success.
"They are way the best team in the world, there is no
question about this," Scariolo said.
"They are extremely versatile and athletic, dangerous either
attacking the ring or shooting from outside.
"You can talk for hours about whether they are big or small
but they are overall a great team.
"Of course tonight we didn't have Marc and we couldn't
really exploit our inside game."
U.S. forward Carmelo Anthony, who scored a game-high 27
points, said he expected a stiffer test from the Spanish if they
met again in London and highlighted the potential threat of a
fit-again Marc Gasol.
"They will have Marc back so he makes it a lot more
difficult," Anthony told a news conference.
"Another big body and another great passer, he makes
everybody around him better," he added.
"I'm sure they'll learn from this game. It'll be much harder
next time in London."
(Editing by John O'Brien)