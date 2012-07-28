INTERVIEW-Olympics-Basketball-Short U.S. will hit heights - Batum

| LONDON, July 28
could become their biggest strength, France's up-and-coming NBA
player Nicolas Batum told Reuters on Saturday.
The U.S., who begin their Olympic campaign against France on
Sunday, are strong favourites to win gold but lingering doubts
hang over the team's lack of height compared to some of their
rivals.
"They don't have a big side," said Batum who plays for the
Portland Trail Blazers and was a first round draft pick in 2008.
"They are very small but they can use it pretty well. That
can be a weakness for them. But you can use a weakness to be a
strength. And that's why they are very good."
The U.S. team has been compared to the all-conquering 'Dream
Team' who won gold at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.
France will be led by talisman Tony Parker, who is coming
off one of the best seasons of his career for the San Antonio
Spurs, and are among the medal favourites having claimed the
silver behind Spain at Eurobasket 2011.
France have several players on current NBA rosters, but
Batum accepts they will rely on the United States having an off
day if they are to cause an upset in Sunday's group match.
"This is then best team in the tournament," the 23-year-old
Batum added. "They have the best players in the world. They are
a huge favourite in this competition, but they are human too.
"They can have a bad day. If everything goes wrong for them
and we have a good day and everything goes right for us, you
never know what can happen."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)