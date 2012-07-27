Olympics-Basketball nights inspire dreams after London riots

| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 Olympic basketball fever has
filled London's streetball courts to bursting, offering hope for
the domestic game and a positive alternative for inner city
youths a year after riots shook the capital to the core.
It is one in the morning and on a tree-lined court a few
miles south of the Olympics Park in Stratford, Titch, Taz, Denel
and a dozen friends are still playing their game of "Killer"
free throws.
On a balmy summer's night, there is a busy flow of friendly
new additions, regardless of colour or creed -- the only
constant is a stream of trash talk, often delivered with wry
smiles in adopted American accents.
It is all in contrast to the violence which saw businesses
and homes on nearby streets burned and smashed in August last
year in the worst rioting in the city in a generation.
"Basketball is something for the kids. It keeps them busy --
these guys are here every night," says Michael, a local who has
moved across the city for college but still comes to play a
couple of nights a week.
"I don't know if the Olympics will do that much for
basketball in the end, but it is already a different world to
how things were when I started playing. Ten years ago there
weren't even courts where you could play."
Officials hang their hopes of a breakthrough for what is
still a minority sport in Britain on the 2012 Games after three
years in which the national team has proven it has the potential
to live with the basketball world's heavyweights.
But there may be more at stake.
London is the only British city where streetball is so
popular. As community leaders search for positive responses to
the riots, it is one of the few sports with the power to give
young people both hope of a better future and something to fill
the hours on long summer nights.
"This is the best place for them to be, man," says Titch,
who washes pots in the nearby upmarket suburb of Blackheath
before coming to the court each evening.
"If they weren't here they'd be out doing crime. Does it
keep kids off the streets? These ones it does, but there's a lot
more out there, doing what they do."
KILLING
Last August's riots - sparked by the fatal police shooting
of a man in a deprived north London district - came as a shock
to the system for a city which believed it had come a long way
in healing rifts and tackling inequality.
The violence triggered soul searching about what progress
had been made in improving prospects for children from poor
areas and how relations between the authorities and young
people, including those from ethnic backgrounds, could be
improved.
"Relations at grass roots level are clearly far better than
they were 20 years ago," says Diane Abbott, the first black
woman to be elected to Britain's parliament in 1987 whose
constituency borders the Olympic Park in east London.
"There are many people now who have grown up together, gone
to school together, worked together, I think people are much
more comfortable now."
With the government pushing through the biggest cuts in
public spending since the Second World War, Abbott, an
opposition MP, worries that Britain's slide into recession could
fuel a rise in interethnic tensions.
But she argues that the billions spent on the London
Olympics could transform poorer areas of eastern London.
"If you look at Stratford ten years ago, it was absolutely
derelict," she says. "This was a way of getting money and
investment into these areas that would otherwise not have come."
IN OUR HANDS
After a barren decade in the lower reaches of the world
game, the British team has qualified for three European
championship finals in a row and has outside hopes of making the
final four at the Olympic basketball tournament that starts this
weekend.
The squad is built around London-raised Luol Deng, an NBA
all-star with the Chicago Bulls and proof - on a new contract
worth $71 million - that local kids from London can mix it in
the major leagues.
Much of the rest of the squad have either flirted with NBA
or carry hopes of making it.
"I really feel like we hold the future of UK basketball in
our hands," Pops Mensah-Bonsu, a former NBA player with the
Toronto Raptors and one of the UK team's leaders, said earlier
this week.
"It's up to us to provide an example for these kids. If we
can win some games and they can see that this is fun, that you
can really make something of yourself, then that will be
something."
Back at the courts, 18-year old Andre has just finished high
school and is heading to a nearby college with hopes of stepping
up to better paid leagues in France or elsewhere.
"I'm going to France for a game in a couple of weeks that's
like a trial for a number of us. If you get noticed, if you show
up then they may take you," he says. "That's what I really want,
to play basketball."
(Editing by Matt Falloon; matt.falloon@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters Messaging: matt.falloon.reuters.com@reuters.net;
+44 20 7542 7947; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)