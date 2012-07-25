Olympics-Basketball-We can show riot kids a different path - Mensah-Bonsu

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 A year on from riots that shook
British society to its core, the UK's Olympic athletes have a
responsibility to show London's young population a different way
forward, basketball player Pops Mensah-Bonsu said on Wednesday.
"I was born and raised right behind Tottenham police
station, where everything kicked off last year. It really hurt
my heart watching all of that happening," Mensah-Bonsu, a former
NBA player with the Toronto Raptors, told a news conference
ahead of the official opening of the Games on Friday.
"The whole event for those few days after that showed me
what responsibility we have to show those kids something
different here. I hope that, both for me personally and the
whole team, all the British athletes who are here, we can focus
on that and live up to that.
"If someone hadn't taken me under their wing, I wouldn't be
here now."
Basketball is still firmly a minority sport in the UK but
the majority of its players come from London's Afro-Caribbean
communities, where friction with the police was the spark for
the worst riots in a generation last August.
The riots began in the poor north London suburb of Tottenham
after police shot and killed Mark Duggan, 29, in a case that was
subsequently investigated by a police complaints commission.
The riots swept through the area, just to the north-west of
London's Olympics Park, before spreading to other parts of the
capital and the country, destroying shops, flats and businesses
that are still trying to recover a year later.
"I used to get my bus pass, my sweets from the shops on
Tottenham High Street and a lot of them are just closed now,"
added Mensah-Bonsu, whose parents still live in the area.
"When I go back at the moment, it's just eerie. My parents
have a church on Tottenham High Road, so we are right there."
Sitting beside UK team mate and fellow Londoner Andrew
Lawrence, Mensah-Bonsu slipped out of the familiar sports
rhetoric to talk to reporters at length about the riots both
before and after the news conference.
"You can't blame what those kids were doing last year solely
on them," he said. "They didn't have the opportunity or the
resources that I, or maybe some of the other players, had."
"If they see people like Andrew and myself, who maybe were
in that position 15 years ago, then that's the way you try to
get them to take the chances, get out there and make something
of themselves.
"That's when I really felt that the Olympics are bigger than
me. That we have a responsibility to the youth in our hands."
