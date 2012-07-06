Olympics-Basketball-Parker given all clear to play for France

PARIS, July 6 San Antonio Spurs's French point guard Tony Parker has recovered from an eye injury and will be fit to take part in the London Olympics, his national basketball federation said on Friday.

"Two eye specialists sent by the San Antonio Spurs have confirmed the opinion of the French doctor who had operated on Tony Parker and said he was fit to resume competition," the FFBB said on their website (www.ffbb.com).

Parker had to undergo surgery to remove a shard of glass from his eye, which he was also at risk of losing.

The FFBB said that Parker would soon join the French team from Atlanta, Georgia, were he had his eye examined by the two ophtalmologists, adding he could play a few minutes of France's game against Britain on Saturday.

"It's a great news and a relief for the France team," coach Vincent Collet said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)