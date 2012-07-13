Olympics-Durant leads U.S. basketball team to romp over Dominicans

July 12 The high-powered U.S. Olympic basketball
team, led by Kevin Durant, fired a warning shot to their rivals
by crushing the Dominican Republic 113-59 in Las Vegas on
Thursday in their first game ahead of the London Olympics.
Durant, the Most Valuable Player of the 2010 world
championship tournament in Turkey for the gold-medal winning
Americans, picked up where he left off on the international
stage with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Overmatched and weary after missing out on the final Olympic
berth with a loss to Nigeria in the qualifying tournament, the
Dominicans were harassed into mistakes by the Americans.
The Olympic champions used their quickness to force
turnovers, converting their fast break opportunities into
soaring dunks, while Durant and Andre Iguodala showed off their
sharpshooters' touch.
Durant hit 9-of-12 from the floor including 6-of-8 from
three-point range, while Philadelphia 76ers swingman Iguodala
shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and scored 18 points.
Three-time NBA scoring champion Durant knocked down his
first five three-pointers and had 21 points as the Americans
surged to a 50-27 lead by halftime.
Anthony Davis, the top pick in the NBA Draft by the New
Orleans Hornets, filled in for injured Los Angeles Clippers
forward Blake Griffin, who left the Las Vegas training camp on
Thursday for a medical examination after complaining of soreness
in his left knee.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)