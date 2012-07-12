Olympics-Griffin twists knee in U.S. basketball practice-report

July 12 Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake
Griffin injured his knee during a scrimmage at the U.S. Olympic
training camp in Las Vegas and is returning to Los Angeles to be
examined by the Clippers' doctors, Yahoo reported on Thursday.
Griffin, who signed a five-year contract extension with the
Clippers worth nearly $100 million on Wednesday, was expected to
undergo an MRI, the website said.
Should Griffin be forced out of the July 27-Aug. 12 London
Games, it would be the latest in a long string of injuries that
have hit the defending Olympic champions.
Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose, Orlando Magic center
Dwight Howard, and center/forward Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane
Wade of the NBA champion Miami Heat were among players already
ruled out of the U.S. roster due to injuries.
There is speculation that New Orleans Hornets rookie Anthony
Davis, the top pick in June's National Basketball Association
Draft, would be considered as a replacement.
Griffin averaged 20.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists
in 66 games last season to help the Clippers to a 40-26 record
for their first winning season since 2005-06.
