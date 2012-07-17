REFILE-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-Sluggish United States beat Brazil

(Refiles to fix slug, no changes to text)
* LeBron scores 30, Kobe just eight
* Brazil get better of rebound battle
* U.S. women also win
By Steve Ginsburg
WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. men's basketball
team eased past Brazil 80-69 in an exhibition game on Monday,
but their sluggish play and spotty shooting should banish any
thoughts they will waltz to another Olympic gold medal in
London.
LeBron James scored 30 to lead the Americans, who trailed by
10 after the first period and were out-rebounded (38-30) and
out-hustled by their less-heralded counterparts.
"Our defense won the game," said U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski.
"It was outstanding for three quarters, especially because we
didn't hit shots. And we missed dunks.
"I liked the mental toughness of our team. We kept reminding
them: 'We're not doing it on offense. Don't let it affect
defense.' And I thought it didn't."
U.S. President Barack Obama was in attendance but he would
not have been impressed with the U.S. shooting as they hit only
29 of 71 from the floor, including six of 24 from three-point
range.
While James hit 11 of 20 shots, his team mates were much
less effective, Kobe Bryant managing only eight points and
Carmelo Anthony just three for the Americans, who won Olympic
gold four years ago in Beijing.
"We had open shots off the pick and roll, we just weren't
making them," said U.S. forward Kevin Durant, who came off the
bench to score 11 points. "We've just got to keep working.
"Their defense didn't do anything different. We just missed
shots, layups, dunks. We've just got to fight through it. We've
got to stick with it and we'll be fine."
PRESIDENTIAL ADVICE?
Brazil took advantage of the Americans' poor shooting and
sloppy ball movement to take a 27-17 lead after the first
period.
Twelve points in the quarter by former NBA guard Alex
Garcia, including two from beyond the arc, silenced the Verizon
Center crowd of nearly 20,000 anticipating a U.S. blowout.
The Americans, however, began running more efficiently and,
anchored by James's seven points, outscored Brazil 20-5 in the
second quarter to take a 37-32 lead into halftime.
An advantage in athleticism ultimately allowed the United
States to pull away in the second half.
Garcia led Brazil with 14 points while Anderson Varejao of
the Cleveland Cavaliers added 12.
Last week, the U.S. squad opened their exhibition campaign
in Las Vegas with a 113-59 rout of an outmanned squad from the
Dominican Republic.
The Americans will now leave for England to continue
training ahead of the Olympics and will face Great Britain in an
exhibition at Manchester Arena on Thursday.
Obama met with the Americans at halftime and while
Krzyzewski said it was just a social event, the coach was
looking for a little presidential assistance.
"Afterwards, I had a chance to talk to him," said
Krzyzewski. "I told him he should have told the guys they should
start hitting some shots."
Earlier, the U.S. women, winners of four straight Olympic
gold medals, hammered Brazil 99-67 behind 21 points from Lindsay
Whalen and 16 from Diana Taurasi.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)