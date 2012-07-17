Olympics-Bryant dismisses Olympic age cap idea as 'stupid'

| MANCHESTER, England, July 17
MANCHESTER, England, July 17 Kobe Bryant, the
face of the U.S. men's team favoured to retain its gold medal,
has slammed the NBA for considering an age limit that would
prevent many of the world's top basketball players taking part
in future Olympics.
National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David
Stern has spoken about the possibility of limiting participation
in the Olympic basketball tournament to players aged 23 and
under following the July 27-Aug. 12 London Games.
"It's a stupid idea, stupid," Bryant, 33, told reporters on
Tuesday ahead of Team USA's Olympic friendly against Britain on
Thursday. "It should be a (player's) choice.
NBA team owners are understood to be concerned about the
greater potential for injuries and fatigue suffered by the top
players while they represent their national teams during the
league's off season.
But Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles
Lakers and a member of the U.S. team that won gold at the 2008
Olympics, feels anything but the world's best players is not
acceptable when it comes to international competition.
"The Olympics is really about putting the best athletes out
there to compete against the best. That's what it's about, put
the best out there," said Bryant. "From a basketball standpoint,
(an age limit) would lessen the Olympics, absolutely."
The prospect of having no NBA participation in the Olympics,
just 20 years after they were first allowed into the competition
at Barcelona, gained momentum after Los Angeles Clippers forward
Blake Griffin was hurt during a U.S. Olympic team practice.
Griffin's injury, which occurred last week and required
arthroscopic surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee,
came shortly after the NBA All-Star agreed to a $95 million
contract with the Clippers.
But Bryant smiled when asked if he could understand owners
looking out to protect players from injury while participating
in competition outside of the NBA.
"No, it's to protect their investments," said Bryant. "When
you look at guys who are injured here, they have treatment
around the clock. We have the best training staff, we have the
professional coaches who are here monitoring us.
"If our owners or NBA coaches want to contact us and see how
we're doing, they can easily come to practice, they can easily
talk to the training staff - as opposed to guys disappearing for
the summer and coming back overweight."
Bryant's Olympic team mate and fellow NBA All-Star Chris
Paul said he also felt the decision to take part in
international competition should be left to the individual.
Paul, 27, won a gold medal with Team USA in 2008 and
followed that experience with one of his best NBA campaigns,
setting career highs in points per game, steals and rebounds
during the 2008-09 season.
"You see guys, when they come back from playing on a team
like this, they go into the new (NBA) season with the ultimate
confidence," said Paul, a starting point guard for the NBA's
Clippers.
"It's better than being at home just working out and playing
ball. You get to play against the best players in the world."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)