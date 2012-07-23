Olympics-Basketball-Nostalgic Dream Teamers fancy U.S. chances

| BARCELONA, Spain, July 23
members David Robinson and Chris Mullin renewed their love
affair with Barcelona 20 years after the squad's gold medal
triumph and are confident the current crop of U.S. Olympians
will match their achievement.
"Old great memories," Mullin, a jumpshooter on the
all-conquering 1992 team, told Reuters after watching the U.S.
practice at Palau Sant Jordi on Monday, a day ahead of the
Olympic champions' final tune-up before London against Spain.
"I love the city, it's a beautiful place to be. I think
there's a connection with Barcelona and that team. I think we
embraced the city and I think that the people that were around
at that time have a connection. It's a distant home."
Robinson also basked in the memory of the 1992 Dream Team
experience, when he along with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and
Larry Bird ushered in an era of National Basketball Association
(NBA) stars competing on the Olympic stage.
"We went back to the arena out there in Badalona and it was
a lot of fun," Robinson said about the arena where they
enthralled fans around the globe.
"It brought back memories of how nice the people were, how
crazy it was out on the Rambla. There's always zillions of
people around. It made it a lot of fun."
Robinson, Mullin and team mate Clyde "The Glide" Drexler
were honoured during halftime of Sunday's U.S.-Argentina
friendly to enthusiastic cheers from the Barcelona crowd.
Despite a tight 86-80 scoreline in favour of the Americans,
the Dream Team alumni said they were impressed by the latest
squad.
"They can put the ball in the basket," Robinson said.
"They've got a few guys that are virtually unstoppable when they
want to be.
"You've got a LeBron James and a Kevin Durant. You've seen
guys like Russell Westbrook go off and Kobe (Bryant), you know
what he can do. These guys are unstoppable. It's going to be
tough for any team to slow us down."
Said Mullin: "Offensively, there are so many gifted players
sharing the ball and creating good shots for each other."
FORCE TURNOVERS
Robinson said defensive pressure was the U.S. key.
"They have to work together a little bit better, especially
on perimeter defense. Giving wide open three-point shots, people
are going to make those shots out here," he said.
"You have to at least get a hand in their face to challenge
some shots. They get a little better on their rotations and
they're going to be OK."
Mullin saw it differently.
"Perimeter-wise they're phenomenal. Defensively they're off
the charts. They can really apply pressure and force turnovers
and take other teams out of their offensive sets."
Neither former Dream Teamer thought a lack of size, brought
about by injuries that ruled out Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh,
would derail the Americans.
"They can play Carmelo (Anthony) at the 4 (power forward),
LeBron at 4," said Mullin. "They can do it a little bit
differently than a traditional lineup."
Spain, losers to the U.S. team in the 2008 Beijing final,
will have a size advantage inside, while the U.S. team has
greater depth, quickness and athleticism.
They figure to give the United States a good challenge,
unlike the series of routs registered by the '92 Dream Team, who
went 8-0 with an average victory margin of 43 points.
"We weren't exactly tested, whereas these guys will be
tested probably a few times in this Olympics," Robinson said.
"But that's great. It's great to see basketball on the world
stage get better and better."
