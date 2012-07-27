Olympics-Basketball-James could crown dream year with gold

| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 LeBron James suffered through a
season of boos one year ago, but after claiming his first
National Basketball Association title with the Miami Heat, "King
James" could crown a triumphant year with his second Olympic
gold medal.
"That's my goal," James told reporters at a packed press
conference on Friday. "I accomplished one and hopefully can
accomplish the gold medal as well."
"It's been a great year to this point. I've got an
opportunity to accomplish a lot of things and make this year one
of the best years of my life."
The U.S. basketball team are huge favourites to prevail in
London despite a tournament with talented teams including 2008
silver medallists Spain while rosters for Argentina, Brazil and
France also feature NBA talent.
The Americans launch defence of their 2008 Beijing title on
Sunday against a French team featuring San Antonio Spurs guard
Tony Parker.
James had a difficult transition two seasons ago after
leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent to form a "Big
Three" with Dywane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.
They were treated as villains in NBA arenas, where opposing
fans jeered them, hoping to see the loaded Miami Heat fail.
James fell short of winning his first NBA title when the Heat
lost to the Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki in the finals.
After a summer working on his game, James emerged as a more
complete player and led Miami to a five-game title victory over
Oklahoma City in the finals and was named MVP of the series.
"I'm never satisfied. I try to get better each and every
off-season," he said.
"I'm not satisfied with just having one ring. Hopefully, I
can get another gold medal and that would be two, and hopefully
I can continue to compete at a high level and compete for more
championships."
The U.S. team are blessed with great depth and diversity,
although a lack of towering height in the frontcourt has made it
something of a non-traditional team, relying on the 6-foot-8
(2.03 m) James to be defend much taller players.
"Height is overrated," said James, whose strength always him
to match-up with taller opponents. "It's not how tall you are,
how fast you are or how quick you are.
"It's about what's inside," he said, pointing to his heart.
"Height doesn't mean anything."
Capable of playing a suffocating brand of defence, the U.S.
team might put on a fastbreak demonstration on the Olympic
stage, turning steals into breakaway dunks.
"Will we put on a show?" pondered James. "We are here to
have a good time. You should have a good time doing what you
love to do.
"If our game translates into our fans appreciating, then we
like that. But we don't go out there saying let's put on a show.
We just hope that the way we play the game will automatically
take care of that."
(Editing by ......)