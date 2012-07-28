Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women survive Croatian scare in opener

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 The powerful U.S. women's
basketball team, riding a 33-game winning streak, survived a
scare from Croatia before surging in the fourth quarter for an
81-56 win on the opening day of the Olympic tournament on
Saturday.
Croatia, making their first appearance in Olympic women's
basketball, used a 14-0 second quarter run to push past the
Americans and battled them all the way before the U.S. team
shifted into high gear.
Winners of the last four Olympic titles, the U.S. led by
just three points at intermission and by 53-47 going into the
final quarter before pulling away.
The balanced U.S. attack was led by Tina Charles with 14
points, with Angel McCoughtry scoring 13, Candace Parker 11 and
Tamika Catchings adding 10 as the winners made the most of their
deep squad to eventually wear down the upstarts.
Croatia relied on the one-two punch of Jelena Ivezic from
the outside and Marija Vrsaljko inside. Ivezic scored 22 points,
including three three-pointers in the second quarter, and
Vrsaljko had 19.
Russia, China and Turkey were also winners.
EuroBasket champions Russia closed with an 18-3 run to
overtake Canada 58-53; Turkey overwhelmed Angola 72-50 and China
claimed a 66-57 victory over the Czech Republic.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)