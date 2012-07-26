Olympics-Thirsty Londoners toast Games winners with golden oldie

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Thirsty Londoners can raise a
glass to Olympic medal winners with an ale straight from 1908,
when London first hosted the Games, after a local brewery
discovered a 104-year-old recipe in dusty archives.
Six months of painstaking research by the Camden Town
Brewery, a high-tech business crammed under a series of railway
arches in north London, have resulted in the company bottling
their own 1908 Pale Ale in time for Friday's opening ceremony.
On the day the Olympic torch relay reached White City, venue
for the 1908 Games, staff at the brewery were working overtime
to label 650 limited edition bottles of the nostalgic golden
ale.
"We started thinking about it in 2011," Camden Town Brewery
spokesman Mark Dredge told Reuters as the golden labels,
sporting a 1908 Olympic high jumper, were being stuck to the
bottles rolling off the production line.
"We thought about what ale would have been drunk at the time
of the 1908 Olympics. We knew that there was a former Camden
Brewery that was taken over in the 1920s by Courage so we
started researching what they were producing.
"This is our resurrection of the sort of beer that was being
drunk in London in 1908."
Yet the ale, which Dredge said he believed was named
Elephant Ale at the time, in honour of the Elephant's Head pub
that still stands in Camden Lock, was nearly lost forever.
The former Camden Brewery changed hands over the toss of a
coin in the 1920s and was swallowed up by the Courage Brewery --
a chain that owned swarms of pubs across London.
"Luckily, after hitting on the idea of re-creating a 1908
beer we found a brewer's record in the archives, bound in a
leather book, detailing the 1908 Pale Ale that was becoming
increasingly popular at the time of the Olympics," Dredge said.
"We took the 1908 recipe, looked at it and worked out what
the ingredients would have been like and found some modern
alternatives," he added.
"We found that they used American hops as well as English
hops and a specific yeast that was used in London at the time.
"This is an historic recipe, and very much an English
flavour even though we used American hops which were very
fashionable 104 years ago."
Around 4,000 litres of the amber liquid are being produced
and hopefully consumed during the fortnight of the Games as
London's pubs gear up for an Olympic boom.
"There are lots of beers representing 2012 but we thought it
would be good to give people a taste of the Olympics past," he
said. "It's also great that we unearthed an old recipe."
London's brewers are thriving despite the economic woes of
the country, which is still gripped by recession.
There are currently 27 breweries in the capital, a four-fold
increase in four years, according to Dredge.
"London's a major place for breweries at the moment, in 2005
there were maybe four breweries in London and now we are close
to 30," he said.
"People are thinking more about what they are drinking and
they don't just want fizzy lager."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)