Olympics-Disappointed yet defiant, Doha looks ahead

May 24 Doha struck a defiant and optimistic pose
following the news the city had not made the cut for the final
three candidates bidding to host the 2020 Olympic Games.
The Qatari capital, along with Azerbaijan's Baku, was not
shortlisted by the International Olympic Committee, leaving
Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo in a three-horse race.
But while disappointed, the Qataris said it was a matter of
"when, not if" Doha would stage the Games, and that the city
would look forward to the 2024 race.
"This is a great disappointment for the Doha team," Doha
2020 CEO Noora Al Mannai said following Wednesday's announcement
in a packed Quebec City ballroom.
"With so many sports venues already in place and budgeted
for, we felt that we offered the IOC great certainty and a low
cost Games plan as well as an exciting legacy vision, especially
around developing women's sport in the Middle East.
"However for Doha, it will always be a question of when, not
if," Al Mannai added in a statement on Thursday.
General Secretary of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh
Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the Qataris were surprised
by the decision, and would study the IOC's report and reflect on
its findings.
"We are obviously very disappointed not to become a
Candidate City for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games," he
said.
"Whilst we felt that the hosting plans and legacy vision we
submitted ... were strong and innovative, we of course respect
the decision of the IOC Executive Board."
Qatar, which will host the 2022 soccer World Cup, possesses
the financial muscle to carry off staging an Olympics but the
tiny Gulf nation was unable to convince the IOC to take a chance
on holding the Summer Games in October.
It was not just the threat of searing temperatures that
frightened away the IOC, but also the prospect of low television
ratings if the Olympics was to go up against other major
sporting events.
The winning city will be decided in Buenos Aires in
September 2013 when the IOC votes on the 2020 host.
