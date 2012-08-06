UPDATE 3-Olympics-No sympathy for bottle thrower who gets a slap

(Writes through)
LONDON Aug 6 With 80,000 sets of eyes locked on
the world's best sprinters and an electrically-charged silence
hanging heavy inside the Olympic Stadium one lucky ticket holder
decided to add to the drama on Sunday and lob a bottle towards
Usain Bolt.
Hardly the most sensible of things to do, especially when
sitting next to Dutchwoman Edith Bosch, a black belt in judo who
won a bronze medal at the Games.
She gave him a slap around the head before he was removed
from the stadium and arrested by the Metropolitan Police.
London 2012 chief Sebastian Coe confirmed on Monday that a
"zero tolerance" policy was in place and that any one
contemplating a similar act of lunacy would be treated harshly.
"Throwing a bottle on to the field of play is unacceptable,
and it's not just unacceptable at an Olympic Games, it's
unacceptable at any sports venue," Coe told reporters on Monday.
"The guy was removed and anybody that does that in future
will be removed. There is zero tolerance to anything like that."
"I am not suggesting vigilantism but it was actually poetic
justice that they did happen to be sitting next to a judo
player," Coe added.
A police spokesman said a man had been heard shouting abuse
and was then seen throwing a bottle, which landed behind the
sprinters just after the starter told the runners to "set".
Luckily the bottle ended up behind the runners and the
show-stopping race went off in style with Bolt retaining his
Olympic title in the second fastest time on record.
There have been many notable fan "interventions" at major
sporting occasions over the years, ranging from the downright
dangerous to the mildly amusing and bemusing.
This year's annual Oxford versus Cambridge rowing race was
stopped halfway by 35-year-old Trenton Oldfield who swam into
the path of the boats, narrowly avoiding the swishing oars.
In 2003 former priest Neil Horan, dressed in a kilt, ran
across the track at the British Formula One Grand Prix as cars
raced towards him at 200mph.
A year later he bundled the race leader Vanderlei de Lima
off the course at the Olympic Marathon in Athens.
In 1993 James Miller parachuted into the ring as Evander
Holyfield and Riddick Bowe fought for the world heavyweight
boxing title at Caesar's Palace and was promptly beaten up by
spectators.
Portuguese footballer Luis Figo had a pig's head thrown at
him when returning to play a match at Barcelona having signed
for arch-rivals Real Madrid.
