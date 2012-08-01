Olympics-London Mayor Boris left dangling in Olympic tangle

LONDON Aug 1 London Mayor Boris Johnson was
left dangling in the air on Wednesday when he got stranded on a
zip wire while trying to make a dramatic entry to an Olympic
party in one of London's parks.
In his trademark black suit and shoes, helmeted and holding
two Union Jack flags in the drizzle, the portly Johnson shouted
for help after his zip wire - an attraction favoured by school
children - got into a tangle in London's Victoria Park.
"We are glad the mayor is safe and can only apologise for
keeping him hanging on the line," a BT spokesman said on behalf
of the telecoms company who sponsored the event.
A spokeswoman for Johnson said the mayor remained unbowed.
"Clearly the judges are likely to mark him down for artistic
interpretation and, unlike Team GB, he won't be bagging any gold
medals today."
Rumours on Twitter that the British archery team would move
venues to take aim at their mayor appeared to be unfounded.
