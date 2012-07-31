Olympics-Boxing-Cardiff camp helps set Afghani Faisal free

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Afghan boxer Ajmal Faisal did
not think he would make it to the London Olympics - his training
sessions were prohibitively expensive and more often than not
restricted by Taliban or political party opposition.
Yet on Monday Faisal became Afghanistan's sole
representative at the boxing arena and only its second Games
fighter since U.S. forces began bombing the country in
retaliation against its Taliban rulers' refusal to hand over the
al Qaeda leaders responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The 21-year-old flyweight, who lives outside Kabul and when
he was able to, would have to pay 80 to 90 Afghani rupees
($1.66-1.86) to train in the city, put his participation down to
a pre-Olympic training camp in Cardiff for boxers from
developing and underprivileged countries.
"Restrictions are imposed because of political opposition
and the Taliban," Faisal said through a translator minutes after
losing his first round bout to France's Nordine Oubaali.
"I didn't have enough facilities and was paying for my own
equipment and training ... we were not allowed to train as free
as we'd like to.
"The training that was held in Cardiff enabled me to compete
and last for three rounds against a very tough opponent."
Along with 63 boxers from the likes of Burkina Faso, Bahamas
and Bosnia, Faisal spent two months on the 'Road to London' camp
where his flights, accommodation and equipment were paid for by
the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Fighting in possibly the most competitive weight category on
Monday however, the Afghan national champion was still no match
for former world amateur bronze medallist Oubaali whose nifty
footwork and rapid fire combinations delivered a 22-9 victory.
Oubaali, one of 18 children in a family packed full of
boxers, faces American third seed Raushee Warren in Friday's
second round.
($1=48.28 Afghan rupees)
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)