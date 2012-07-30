Olympics-Boxing-Italian pair join AIBA's growing pro ranks

| LONDON, July 30
champions Domenico Valentino and Clemente Russo joined the
Olympic governing body's growing professional ranks on Monday in
the latest move to shake up the traditional route to pro boxing.
The International Boxing Association (AIBA), responsible for
overseeing women box for the first time at this year's Games,
wants to stop losing fighters to the professional game every
four years and hopes to do so by offering them both a living and
another shot at Olympic gold.
Currently professionals unaffiliated with the AIBA are
forbidden from taking part in the Olympics, a rule that has
provided promoters and scouts with rich pickings.
AIBA Professional Boxing (APB) is the governing body's main
vehicle for stopping the exodus, a circuit where boxers are
being told they can earn a steadier living with their training,
coaching and insurance all taken care of.
The AIBA envisages that APB will provide 56 fighters for the
next Olympics, with a further 10 qualifying from its affiliate
World Series of Boxing (WSB) tournament, meaning almost a
quarter of Olympians boxing in Rio de Janeiro will be
professional.
Lightweight Valentino and heavyweight Russo join South
Korean Jonghun Shin, Azerbaijani world champion Magomedrasul
Medzhidov and Kazakhstan's Serik Sapiyev among the first names
on the APB's books.
"These two exciting additions add further legitimacy to our
new competition. We are convinced that it is the right time to
provide something different for our top boxers," AIBA president
Wu Ching-Kuo said in a statement.
"With APB, we will revolutionize the world of boxing and
establish a blueprint for its development. Finally our athletes
won't have to jump into the unknown while embracing a
professional career."
