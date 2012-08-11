Olympics-Boxing-Brothers end Brazil medal drought

LONDON Aug 10 Middleweight Esquiva Falcao Florentino ended Brazil's long wait for an Olympic boxing finalist in London's Docklands on Friday then watched his brother Yamaguchi fall agonisingly short.

Esquiva, which in English literally means "dodge", silenced a raucous home crowd, beating Britain's Anthony Ogogo in the semi-final and on Saturday will face Japan's Ryota Murata hoping to crown an amazing week for the family with a gold medal.

Light heavyweight Yamaguchi's run was ended by classy Russian Egor Mekhontsev but he will return home to Vitoria with a bronze medal, matching the feat of Servilio de Oliveira who was a semi-finalist in Mexico in 1968.

When the brothers arrived in London that 1968 bronze was south America's largest and most populous country's sole contribution to the Olympic boxing record books - a woeful statistic that they have addressed in the space of a few days.

"I am very, very emotional. I knew it was going to be a tough fight," Esquiva told reporters.

"I came from Brazil to London with the idea that I could win a gold medal. In a way, I'm now part of history because I am fighting for gold. I am very confident.

"God willing, one more fight and I'll have victory."

His joy was marred slightly later when his brother ran out of steam. "I was sad for him because we were desperate to both go home with golds," said Esquiva, a member of the Mexico City Guerreros team in their first season in the World Series of Boxing before leaving to focus his energy on London 2012.

The journey to the Olympics has been a hard one for the brothers. Esquiva quit the sport as a teenager and flirted with a life of street crime before his father Touro Moreno, a big name in Brazilian boxing, intervened.

"We dedicate these medals to our father," Esquiva told Reuters. "He didn't have a lot of money but he made with his own hands the gym equipment and punch bags so that we could practise boxing. He always wanted us to fight and he named me "Dodge" because he said I must never forget to watch out for punches."

In the months leading up to his Olympic debut Esquiva took to scrawling "I am champion" on pieces of paper and sticking them on mirrors while he shadow-boxed.

His young son of 18 months kept ripping them down, but one survived. "I think that was a sign," he said. "It's like he was saying you don't need signs, you're already a champions. Now I'm one fight from gold."

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, the story could get even better when Rio de Janeiro hosts the Games in four years.

"Our younger brother Estiva is only 15 but my father says he is the best athlete in the family," Yamaguchi, said.

"I think the three of us will be fighting in Rio."

The signs are certainly looking encouraging for Brazil and coach Joao Carlos Barros said he believes the country has vast potential in the sport. The success of the brothers, he hopes, will spark a surge of young Brazilians to boxing gyms.

"Back in 1996 the infrastructure in Brazil was terrible for boxing," he said. "The conditions were very poor. But things have improved. I'm really proud of these guys. They have a medal each and I believe we can win even more in Rio." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Nigel Hunt)