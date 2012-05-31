Olympics-Liverpool's Jonas punches below her weight for glory

May 31 Liverpool, while perhaps better known for
soccer, has produced its fair share of boxing champions over the
years and Natasha Jonas is determined to earn herself a very
special place among them at the London Olympics.
The end of her road to Olympic qualification came in the
Chinese port of Qinhuangdao earlier this month, the culmination
of a long journey in which Jonas had to battle sexism, shed more
than 10kgs in weight and shatter the dreams of a close friend.
It is a fair bet that few of her fellow Liverpudlian
fighters could match the dazzling smile that broke across the
27-year-old's face with the news that she had booked a place in
the inaugural Olympic women's boxing tournament.
"It's a great feeling to come and do what I wanted to do and
qualify," she beamed.
"To know that I'm going to be going out in front of 10,000
people and they're all going to be cheering for me for a change
is just unreal.
"I just can't wait to get onto that stage and show everybody
what women's boxing is all about.
"Don't expect anything less (than a medal), don't expect
anything less, that's what I'm there for."
Hailing from the tough inner-city area of Toxteth, Jonas was
always sporty but her original ambition was to make a career out
of football.
After a cruciate ligament injury ended that dream, however,
she turned initially to martial arts before starting boxing at
Liverpool's Rotunda amateur club in 2005.
"She wasn't really accepted at the beginning, she was the
first woman to walk through the doors at the Rotunda," family
friend Robert Douglas, the former media officer at the club,
told Reuters at ringside.
"They had a great tradition of producing boxers there but
they'd never had a woman before.
"She was a large lady then and she was just throwing very,
very straight punches with no diversity. But she kept on
improving, winning, sparring with the big boys and never
complaining about any shots she took."
'BREAK THEIR DREAMS'
Jonas dealt with the problem of how to inform her family she
had taken up boxing by simply not telling them.
"She didn't tell me, she had six fights at the Rotunda
before one of the coaches discovered it was my daughter and
phoned me up," her father Terry told Reuters.
"She's been around gyms since she was young, she did karate,
kickboxing, Thai boxing for a bit (but) she got a bit
disheartened because there wasn't very much competition for her.
She really likes competition."
The announcement in 2009 that women's boxing would make its
Olympic debut in London certainly upped the competition level
among British boxers, particularly as only three weights would
be contested.
Jonas hard started boxing at middleweight, has won four
national and two European Union titles at welterweight but was
forced to move down to lightweight to compete for London.
That looked like a tall order given Amanda Coulson, one of
British amateur boxing's leading lights, was also bidding to
qualify in that class.
Ultimately, Jonas won the personal battle with her friend to
claim a spot on the British team for the Qinhuangdao world
championships, which doubled as the Olympic qualifiers.
Jonas did not, however, forget her British rivals in her
moment of triumph.
"They've done exactly the same work I have, it's just
unfortunate that I had to break their dreams," she said.
"I did it for my family, I did it for my friends, I did it
for everybody who supported me but I also did it for them girls
as well, especially Amanda as we've been so close for so long."
Although eight Olympic lightweight berths were up for grabs
in China, regional quotas meant that it was not until Jonas had
won her quarter-final that she knew her place was secure.
Her father Terry yelled "Get in Tash! Get in!" as he charged
around the gallery above the ring at the Qinhuangdao Olympic
stadium.
"I couldn't be prouder, I've had her mother on the phone
crying, her grandmother's in bits running round the house like a
lunatic. What a day!" he told Reuters.
"I'm delighted for Natasha because I don't think many people
can say they've fulfilled their dreams.
"(But) this shouldn't be the end for her, this is just a
stepping stone," he added, before excusing himself to go and get
"a big, sweaty hug" from his daughter.
Douglas, the co-producer of a British television documentary
charting the attempts of three boxers trying to qualify for the
Olympics, was almost as emotional.
"The whole of Liverpool is proud of Natasha Jonas and now
it's going to be the whole of Britain because what we have now
is a real superstar in the making," he said. "She deserves
everything she gets. She's spectacular."
