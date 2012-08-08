Olympics-Boxing-British captain exits, rare Cuban casualty

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Mongolian light-welterweight
Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg produced a ferocious display to down
British captain Thomas Stalker in the best fight of the London
Games, a big casualty on a tricky Wednesday for the top seeds.
Uranchimeg claimed a 23-22 victory against the 28-year-old
Stalker over an action packed nine minutes between the top two
fighters in the world rankings.
The 30-year-old Mongolian, competing in his third Olympics,
was energetic and clinical over the three rounds and perhaps
should have won by a bigger margin, as he picked off Stalker
with a number of clean rights in the third as the Briton tired.
The quarter-final victory brought a chorus of boos in the
ExCel arena from the home crowd, who were quiet throughout the
contest and were out cheered by a pocket of Mongolian fans.
"My soul is full of emotion. I have been in the Olympics
three times now - Athens, Beijing and now London. It has been my
long-standing dream to get a medal, which I have now achieved,"
Uranchimeg told reporters after guaranteeing a bronze.
The narrow defeat was too much to take for Stalker, who
threw his towel over his head and stormed out of the arena.
The British boxing captain appealed the decision to world
governing body AIBA, who said they would review the bout.
"Yeah (he's inconsolable), he's not even speaking at the
moment," Stalker's corner Dave Alloway told reporters.
"To be one bout away and lose by one point, to lose it by
such a close decision is the bit he's finding hard to believe.
It's one punch, one shot, one scoring blow," he added.
"He's devastated because he obviously wanted to get himself
a medal at his home-based Olympics but it wasn't to be."
Ukrainian light-welterweight Denys Berinchyk, sporting one
of the oddest haircuts in the boxing tournament, was dancing a
jig in the ring after the second seed beat Australian Jeffrey
Horn to set up a clash with Uranchimeg.
"It's going to be harder to fight with the Mongolian (than
Stalker), but we will see," Berinchyk said before discussing the
eye-catching mostly shaved style with a lengthy piece of hair
left on top.
"The hairstyle is a traditional Ukrainian hairstyle called
chub, and it was traditionally worn by Kazaki people from the
south of Ukraine, who are known as good fighters."
CUBAN FAILURE
There was a rare Cuban failure on Wednesday as
light-heavyweight Julio La Cruz Peraza followed Stalker out of
the Games when the top seed in the division was beaten 18-15 by
Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino.
Peraza was the more aggressive throughout the fight but
Falcao boxed cleverly on the counter and picked off the Cuban as
he came in to deservedly take the bout.
It was a second medal of the Games for the Falcao family
after Yamaguchi's brother Esquiva was also guaranteed a bronze
by reaching the semi-finals of the middleweights.
"I can't wait to see him and I will give him a hug and a
kiss, and tell him that the Falcao brothers are victorious," the
beaming light-heavyweight told reporters after hugging and
kissing members of the Brazilian media, as members of his team
celebrated noisily nearby.
In the light-flyweights, top seed and defending champion Zou
Shiming of China came through a tough bout with Kazak Birzhan
Zhakypov to reach the last four and secure a bronze.
Zou's awkward style, throwing considered punches from
different angles was enough to sway the judges into giving him a
13-10 win despite his attempts to hold on at the end as he took
a number of blows in the final 30 seconds.
The victory set up a semi-final clash with Ireland's Paddy
Barnes, who Zou thrashed in the last four en route to his gold
in Beijing.
Barnes was unhappy with the scoring four years ago and his
display in ousting lively Indian Devendro Laishram 23-18
suggested he should prove more of a match for Zou this time.
"Bronze medals are for losers. I'm fighting a guy in the
next fight who beat me 15-0 in Beijing, my plan for the next
fight is just to go out and score a point," Barnes told
reporters.
"I don't care if he beats me 15-1, just so long as a I get
that point, that's my Olympic gold. I'll go home a happy man."
The night ended on a sour note after Algeria's Abdelhafid
Benchabla, the second seed in the light heavyweights, lost to
Ukraine's Oleksandr Gvozdyk and a man in an Algerian shirt threw
what appeared to be a table lamp from the media tribunes towards
the ring long after the fighters had left the arena.
