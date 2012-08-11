UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-China's Zou repeats Beijing success

(Adds details, quotes)
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON Aug 11 China's Zou Shiming won his
second successive Olympic gold medal by beating Thailand's Kaeo
Pongprayoon on Saturday in a fight once again marred by
controversial scoring.
Zou, who won China's first Olympic boxing medal, a bronze,
eight years ago and its first gold in front of home fans at the
Beijing Games, added a second Olympic win to a career haul that
also includes three world amateur championships.
It capped his dominance of the division as he became the
first light-flyweight to win three Olympic medals in probably
his final Games.
"We both fought very well, it was a very even contest and I
felt I was just marginally better," Zou told reporters of the
battle between two of the oldest fighters at the London Games.
The canny 31-year-old, who survived a couple of scares to
reach the final, grinned all the way to the ring and was
probably still smiling inside when he was slightly fortunate to
be narrowly ahead after the first round.
Pongprayoon, at 32 the oldest among the men's 20 finalists,
was cheered on by the majority of the crowd, including a noisy
section of Thai fans, but their encouragement turned to boos
after the second round when he was again unlucky to lose by a
single point.
Pongprayoon continued to be a nuisance against his taller
opponent in the final round, catching Zou with a big left but
the now double Olympic champion, who was warned for holding,
hung on to win 13-10.
Pongprayoon, who also received a warning in the final
seconds of the bout, fell to the ground in tears and beat the
canvass in frustration as a flag-waving Zou was booed.
Pongprayoon's cornerman even raised his fighter's hand in
defiance to the delight of the crowd and the Thai was in tears
as he stood on to the podium to collect his silver medal.
Boos could be heard from an unhappy crowd at London's ExCel
Centre as Zou collected his gold medal
"I don't know why I got points deducted in the first round.
I'm so sad, I can't believe it," Pongprayoon told reporters.
"Thank you to all the Thai people, I did it for everyone.
I'm sorry I didn't get gold."
Losing semi-finalists Ireland's Paddy Barnes and David
Ayrapetyan of Russia took bronze.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Michael
Holden)