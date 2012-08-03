版本:
Olympics-Men's boxing flyweight last 16 match 2 - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Puerto Rico's Jeyvier Cintron
Ocasio beat Brazil's Juliao Henriques Neto 18-13 in the Olympic
men's boxing flyweight last 16 at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.

 Results Table
 
 Jeyvier Cintron Ocasio (Puerto Rico) beat Juliao Henriques Neto
(Brazil) 18-13 
 Misha Aloian (Russia) beat Samir Brahimi (Algeria) 14-9

