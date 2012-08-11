UPDATE 3-Olympics-Boxing-Countering Campbell claims more gold

(Adds quotes, details)
* Campbell wins bantamweight gold
* Briton in tears after victory
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's Luke Campbell emulated
team mate Nicola Adams's sparkling performance by flooring
Ireland's John Joe Nevin as he won Olympic bantamweight gold on
Saturday in front of a passionate home crowd.
World championship silver medallist Campbell, who beat Nevin
in the semi-finals of last year's event by the tightest of
margins, came out on top of another close contest, knocking the
Irishman down in the final round to seal a 14-11 victory.
An emotional Campbell became the first Briton to win the
Olympic bantamweight title since 1908 and gave the hosts their
second boxing gold of the Games after Adams upset China's Ren
Cancan on Thursday to win the women's flyweight.
"It's a dream come true, it's brilliant. I can't describe
the feeling, but I've got a medal and it feels very heavy,"
Campbell told reporters.
"I'm speechless, it's just been all the hard work, missing
out on lots of things. I've not been able to fool around or
anything like that, but I'm so proud of my family and Britain."
The duo, whose families are friends, had both been
impressive in their semi-final bouts and were mindful of each
other's hand speed in the opening round before engaging in tight
exchanges as the crowd roared on.
Campbell, boxing smartly on the counter, took the exciting
first round 5-3 as Nevin struggled to land clean shots.
Nevin, who resisted the temptation of turning professional
to better his performance at the Beijing Games when he returned
home empty-handed, began to find his range early in the second
and caught the 24-year-old Briton with the tougher shots.
That brought Campbell forward and the Briton landed with
both hands to claw back the damage and only lose the round 5-4
to leave him 9-8 ahead of the final three minutes.
With the gold medal on the line both fighters looked for the
decisive blow and Nevin's desire cost him dear when he leaned in
to land a left hook only to end up flat on his back after
another counter right by Campbell, bringing huge cheers from the
crowd.
The Briton was then able to resort back to clever counters
to seal a victory that left him crying as the result was
announced, embracing Nevin and holding his hand up before
leaving the ring to a huge reception.
Nevin shook his head in disappointment as he collected his
medal and losing semi-finalists Lazaro Alvarez Estrada of Cuba
and Satoshi Shimizu of Japan bronzes, with Irish prime minister
Enda Kenny watching on.
The Irish boxer was also reduced to tears as the British
anthem was sung by the crowd.
"Congratulations to Luke, he's a fantastic boxer. He got his
tactics right today. I maybe could have done a little bit more
but I'm taking nothing away from him," Nevin told reporters.
"It was an amazing experience and you can't describe the
feeling you have when you are in the boxing ring. I won't argue
with the decision, it wasn't meant to be today."
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)