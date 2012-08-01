Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Estrada survives stern early test

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 Top seeded Cuban bantamweight
Lazaro Alvarez Estrada beat future U.S professional fighter
Joseph Diaz Jr. on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals in
the best fight of the Games so far.
The 21-year-old world amateur champion, possessing one of
the longest reaches in the 56 kg division, overcame the American
teenager 21-15 in a fight that could have been for Olympic gold
had they been in opposite sides of the draw.
Diaz Jr., who told Reuters this week that he would turn pro
after the Games so he could buy a new house for his unemployed
parents, had the Cuban shaken in the first round and justifiably
counted himself unlucky to be 4 points behind going into the
last.
Estrada, who also beat Diaz Jr. on his way to his first
world title last year, was able to pick off the American on
enough occasions to convince the judges and his rapid fire
combinations will have the rest of the draw worried.
"I felt a lot of pressure, whilst I am the number one seed
this is also my first Olympics Games. There is a lot of
expectations on me," Estrada told reporters through a
translator.
"It was a lot of pressure because there is so many things
riding on it and it is something I feel I want to do for my
country."
Diaz Jr., who plans to enter professional boxing at
super-bantamweight level, said he hoped the Cuban would go on to
win the gold, an achievement that eluded the whole of the boxing
mad nation four years ago.
After his parents sold t-shirts and washed cars to raise
enough money to travel to London with their son, Diaz Jr. was
looking forward to have some family time and not having to watch
his weight so assiduously.
"We're probably going to have a bit of a vacation now, go
out for dinner. Finally I get to eat me some french fries and
cheesecakes which I haven't had for a long time," he said.
Estrada next faces Robenilson Vieira de Jesus on Sunday
after the Brazilian narrowly beat Russia's Sergey Vodopiyanov
13-11. The winner of their fight will be guaranteed a spot on
the medals podium.
Twice a bronze-medallist at the World amateur championships,
the only Irish fighter to do so, John Joe Nevin also advanced to
the quarter-finals, beating Kanat Abutalipov of Kazakhstan 15-10
in the cagiest fight of the session.
Nevin, a member of Ireland's travelling community, will
square up against Oscar Fierro Valdez on Sunday after the
Mexican upset fourth-seeded world amateur championship bronze
medallist Anvar Yunusov of Tajikistan in a 13-7 win.
Nevin was under no illusion of what will happen if he is not
on his game.
"On a good performance I can go all the way. On a bad
performance, anyone can beat me," the Irishman said.
