Olympics-Boxing-Judges biased towards Brits, says irate Brazilian

LONDON, July 29 Brazilian lightweight Robson
Conceicao claimed he was the victim of biased judging after he
lost in the first round to Britain's Josh Taylor on Sunday.
Conceicao, who pushed world amateur champion Vasyl
Lomachenko all the way in last year's championships, lost 13-9
but was convinced he won every round.
"They (the judges) were very malicious. It's not fair
because I think the judges favoured him because of the crowd and
that shouldn't happen in a competition like this," Conceicao
told reporters.
"It hurts a lot, I was fighting really well, making the
points and the referees didn't give it. I'm sad."
In front of a packed and giddily excited arena, Taylor
became the third British boxer in a row to advance to the second
round of this year's Games, handing rising boxing power Brazil
its first defeat in the process.
"It will be very difficult," Conceicao said when asked if it
would be hard to beat a British boxer in London.
Taylor, who sparred with the Brazilian in what he described
a tough session in the run up to the Games, said it was amazing
having the crowd behind every punch he threw, describing the
experience as the best in his life.
