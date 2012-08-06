Olympics-Boxing-Ukrainian lightweight confirms his class

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Ukrainian lightweight Vasyl
Lomachenko, who has been dubbed the best pound-for-pound fighter
in the amateur ranks, did no more than he needed to advance to
the semi-finals of the Olympic boxing competition on Monday.
The 2008 Beijing Olympic featherweight champion defeated
Puerto Rican Felix Verdejo 14-9 in the first quarter-final of
the evening, advancing throughout the three rounds and scoring
to both the head and body.
Lomachenko, a world and European champion who presents a
tiny Ukrainian flag to each of his opponents before his bouts,
lives in the ancient fortress town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky near
Odessa.
He is an ice hockey fanatic who is coached by his father
Anatoly, a physical education school teacher, and won his first
Ukrainian championship at the age of 17 after resolving when he
was six years old that he wanted to be an Olympic champion.
Cuban Yasnier Toledo, a world silver medallist, beat
Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov 19-11 and Evaldas Petrauskas of
Lithuania overcame Italian Domenico Valentino despite losing
points after receiving two warnings.
Valentino, a former world champion, has joined the
International Boxing Association's (AIBA) professional ranks.
Currently professionals who are not affiliated with the AIBA
are not allowed to take part in the Olympics.
The diminutive Petrauskas flexed his biceps for reporters
later and revealed his burning ambition.
"My hero is Mike Tyson. I'm really hoping to be as powerful
as him one day and achieve what he achieved," he said.
"The guy (Valentino) was pretty quick so I was trying to go
forward, kill his strategy and not allow him to do anything, not
allow him to fight."
In the last quarter-final, South Korean Han Soon-chul
defeated Uzbekistan's Fazlidden Gaibnazarov 16-13.
(Editing by Jason Neely)