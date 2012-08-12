UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing-Kazakh Sapiyev pummels his way to gold

* Kazak fighter leaves Evans and home crowd shocked
* Sapiyev says waited long time to make up for Beijing
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 12 Serik Sapiyev stunned a
boisterous home crowd on Sunday when he pummelled his way to
welterweight gold with a 17-9 demolition of Britain's Freddie
Evans and earned Kazakhstan their first boxing title of the
Games.
Kazakhstan, a rising force in amateur boxing who will host
next year's world championships, pocketed a bronze a nd a silver
el sewhere in the men's draw but when Sapiyev bounded into the
ring, it looked like he was fully intent on getting gold.
"I have been waiting for this moment so long. In Beijing I
lost in the quarter-finals and I was upset but I was dreaming
about the next Olympics," Sapiyev told reporters.
The world championship silver medallist was much the quicker
boxer in the opening exchanges, using his longer reach to keep
Evans at bay with a right jab and scoring when he got in close
with powerful right hooks.
Evans, who had been improving with every round, beating
Ukraine's world champion Taras Shelestyuk in the semi-finals,
looked shocked as the Kazak easily took the second round to open
up a 10-5 lead going into the last.
Any slim chance Evans stood of adding to Britain's bumper
Olympic gold haul evaporated when the busy Sapiyev landed all
the powerful shots in the final round, one of them knocking
Evans's gumshield out of his mouth.
After three rounds of absolute domination, Sapiyev threw his
hands in the air and screamed as he returned to his corner. He
left the arena draped in the baby blue Kazakh flag as a tired
Evans exited with his head hanging.
"I beat the Ukraine world champion, the number one in the
world. I've beat him. I've had four hard fights. That was my
fifth but he was sharper today and obviously he came out on
top," Evans said.
"I'm still young - I'm only 21, I'm one of the youngest
seniors here so I've done well."
Losing semi-finalists Taras Shelestyuk of Ukraine and Andrey
Zamkovoy of Russia joined the finalists on the medal podium to
accept their bronze medals.
