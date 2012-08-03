Olympics-Boxing-Clayton one fight from a rare Canadian medal

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Custio Clayton moved to within one
win of claiming Canada's first boxing medal in 16 years on
Friday but has impressive Briton Freddie Evans in his way after
the Welshman maintained the hosts' early momentum.
In two strikingly similar welterweight bouts, Clayton and
Evans were level with their second-round opponents going into
the final round before streaking away, with Evans all but ending
his within a minute after a flurry of early third-round shots.
The 21-year-old, the youngest of Britain's seven male
fighters, made it seven wins from eight for the team in front of
another noisy, packed house that Clayton, waving furiously as he
left the ring, also seemed to enjoy.
"I'm just waving to everybody, I'm just happy for all the
support everyone's giving all the boxers," Clayton told
reporters when asked who he was acknowledging in the crowd.
"It's fun. This is the best place to be right now."
Canada last won a medal, a silver, at the 1996 Atlanta Games
eight years after Lennox Lewis, a dual citizen who went on to
win multiple world professional heavyweight titles for Britain,
won its last gold.
Both losing semi-finalists get bronze in Olympic boxing.
Clayton, who surprised Mexican Oscar Molina Casillas in
Sunday's first round, stayed patient through a cagey opening two
rounds with Cameron Hammond but used his quick feet and jab to
counter the Australian's longer reach to take the contest 14-11.
Evans had the tougher fight on paper against fourth-seeded
Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas, who knocked him out on the way
to winning bronze at last year's world amateur championship.
Like Hammond, Kavaliauskas boxed defensively for two rounds,
taking the first by a single point, before Evans brought the
crowd to their feet with three big left-hand shots and a couple
of rights that had the Lithuanian slumped in his corner at the
end of the fight.
"I knew I had the beating of him, I just had to keep focused
and then I thought (in the third round), I've got to switch on
now and do what I know what to do," Evans told reporters.
"Obviously they (fellow quarter-finalists) are all top lads
to get here but I'm confident and hope I can definitely come
back with a medal."
World amateur champion Taras Shelestyuk of Ukraine also
eased through to the quarter-finals where he will face Beijing
bronze medallist Alexis Vastine of France, who sneaked past
Mongolia's Tuvshinbat Byamba.
